C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 439,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,821,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,751,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.45. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.