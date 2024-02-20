CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. CAE has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CAE by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,840,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,925,000 after purchasing an additional 509,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,705,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,131,000 after purchasing an additional 98,687 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,463,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in CAE by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,932,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,304,000 after purchasing an additional 496,640 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

