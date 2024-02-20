Cameo Cobalt (CVE:CRU) Stock Price Down 20%

Cameo Cobalt Corp (CVE:CRU – Get Free Report) fell 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 10,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 421,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Cameo Cobalt Trading Down 20.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75.
Cameo Cobalt Company Profile
Cameo Cobalt Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Chile. Its flagship project, the Carrizal Alto cobalt property covering an area of 456 hectares located in Carrizal Alto district. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cameo Cobalt
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Cameo Cobalt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameo Cobalt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.