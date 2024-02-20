Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Shares Down 0.4%

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$24.85 and last traded at C$24.85. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$24.95.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.30.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.