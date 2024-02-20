Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. 1,559,130 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 432,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Cannabist Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58.
About Cannabist
The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and provision of cannabis products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabist
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Trading Halts Explained
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.