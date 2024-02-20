Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Shares Up 0.1%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. 7,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 8,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

