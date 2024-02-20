Capstone Copper (CS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of CS opened at C$7.04 on Tuesday. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.40 and a twelve month high of C$7.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CS. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC set a C$7.75 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. In other news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker purchased 46,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,832.17. Also, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

