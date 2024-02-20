Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.18 and last traded at $89.18. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.85.
Cargojet Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.60.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
