CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 134.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of CarMax by 13.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 21.7% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX stock opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.76 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

