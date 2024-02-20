Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Carter’s by 1,391.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 98,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 91,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 366.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Carter’s by 18.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Carter’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRI opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.32.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

