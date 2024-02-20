Carvana (CVNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Carvana to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carvana Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $62.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,683.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 248.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

