Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Cass Information Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.33 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 15.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cass Information Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 815,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

