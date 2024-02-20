Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $726.13 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $204.21 and a one year high of $746.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $577.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.90.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

