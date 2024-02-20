Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Trading Down 1.8%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.47 and last traded at $35.98. 800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.49.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.