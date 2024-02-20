Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

CENX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley upgraded Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

CENX opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $984.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Century Aluminum by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

