Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $10.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

