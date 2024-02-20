Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,497,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686,201 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $33,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 48,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.57%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.59%.

GNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,470.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Net Lease

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

