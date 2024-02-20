Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:CLDT opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $513.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.57 and a beta of 1.76. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $13.65.
Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 700.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
