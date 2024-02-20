Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Chemed were worth $17,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 334.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHE stock opened at $583.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.55. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.84 and a fifty-two week high of $610.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHE. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

