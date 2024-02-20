China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

China Green Agriculture stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $4.37.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

Further Reading

