ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 68,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

