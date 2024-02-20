Citigroup Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

