Citigroup Inc. Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,098 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.