Citigroup Inc. Has $5.35 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,567,000 after purchasing an additional 138,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,213,000 after purchasing an additional 72,732 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Whirlpool by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after purchasing an additional 924,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,546,000 after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 80.37%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

