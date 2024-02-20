Citigroup Inc. Purchases 28,253 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,253 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.28.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ADC opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.34. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $75.01.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.47 per share, with a total value of $78,934.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 28,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,749 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

