Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,517 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,556,162 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,040,000 after purchasing an additional 191,077 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NYSE:AEM opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

