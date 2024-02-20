Citigroup Inc. Sells 19 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,509,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,016,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,514.99 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,552.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,446.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,410.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

