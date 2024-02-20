Citigroup Inc. Sells 20,743 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,743 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $251,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,095 shares of company stock worth $10,760,420 over the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.64.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

