Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,184 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Teleflex by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $251.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.24 and its 200 day moving average is $222.95. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.