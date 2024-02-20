Citigroup Inc. Sells 46,010 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,010 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS stock opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hasbro

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.