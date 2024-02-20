Citigroup Inc. Sells 533,001 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,879 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 533,001 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. Argus cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

