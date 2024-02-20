Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,872 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NiSource by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter valued at $110,011,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NiSource by 39.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,071,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in NiSource by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NI shares. Barclays started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

NiSource Stock Performance

NYSE NI opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.14%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

