Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Citizens Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of CIZN opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. Citizens has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $44.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of -0.01.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter.
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
