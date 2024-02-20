Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of CIZN opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. Citizens has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $44.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of -0.01.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Citizens in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

