Clarivate (CLVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Clarivate to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Clarivate by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,225,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,167,000 after buying an additional 238,466 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,334,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Featured Stories

