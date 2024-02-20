Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of CLNE opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $709.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.13. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLNE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 27.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

