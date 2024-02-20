ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

CLIR opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

