Clearway Energy (CWEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 345.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Institutional Trading of Clearway Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Featured Stories

