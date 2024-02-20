Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

CWEN opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

