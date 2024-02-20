CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 69,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 386% from the average daily volume of 14,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

CLPS Incorporation Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

CLPS Incorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of CLPS Incorporation

About CLPS Incorporation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation ( NASDAQ:CLPS Free Report ) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of CLPS Incorporation worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

