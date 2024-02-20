CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 69,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 386% from the average daily volume of 14,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.
CLPS Incorporation Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.
CLPS Incorporation Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.
Institutional Trading of CLPS Incorporation
About CLPS Incorporation
CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CLPS Incorporation
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.