Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coffee by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Coffee by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coffee by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

