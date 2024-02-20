Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CL. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CL opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $86.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,123 shares of company stock worth $11,793,441 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

