Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Collective Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:CGROU – Get Free Report) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Collective Growth Trading Up 7.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20.
About Collective Growth
Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Collective Growth
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Collective Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.