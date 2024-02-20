Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,518 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Option Care Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

