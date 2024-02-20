Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 58.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First American Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.28%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 101.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

