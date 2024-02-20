Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Commerce Bank lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MGP Ingredients news, CEO David Colo acquired 1,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,681.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Colo bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MGPI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGPI stock opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.73. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $124.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

