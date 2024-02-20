Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 19.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MSA Safety by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 36.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 58.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MSA opened at $178.45 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.57 and a 12 month high of $185.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

