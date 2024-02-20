Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $73.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.98.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

