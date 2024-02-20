Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in XPEL were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in XPEL by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 28.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $87.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.89.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

