Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Standex International by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SXI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.50.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $163.12 on Tuesday. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $111.02 and a twelve month high of $168.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $252,787.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,811 shares in the company, valued at $732,186.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,980 in the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

