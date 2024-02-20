Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 59.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

AZPN stock opened at $182.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $247.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.25.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

